Czech trade surplus narrows in Jan

 BBJ
 Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 14:30

The Czech Republic’s trade surplus fell to CZK 15.139 billion (some EUR 592.19 million) in January from CZK 17.493 bln in the same month a year ago, data from the Statistical Office shows. 

Photo by Andrii Yalanskyi/Shutterstock.com

In December, the trade deficit was CZK 7.09 bln. Exports fell 0.3% annually in January, while imports rose 0.5%.

Month-on-month, seasonally adjusted exports and imports increased 2.6% and 3.5%, respectively, in January, CZSO said on March 9.

 

 

