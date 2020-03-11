Czech trade surplus narrows in Jan

BBJ

The Czech Republic’s trade surplus fell to CZK 15.139 billion (some EUR 592.19 million) in January from CZK 17.493 bln in the same month a year ago, data from the Statistical Office shows.

Photo by Andrii Yalanskyi/Shutterstock.com

In December, the trade deficit was CZK 7.09 bln. Exports fell 0.3% annually in January, while imports rose 0.5%.

Month-on-month, seasonally adjusted exports and imports increased 2.6% and 3.5%, respectively, in January, CZSO said on March 9.