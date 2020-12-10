Czech trade surplus increases in October

Regional Today

Czech Republicʼs trade surplus rose to CZK 33.391 billion in October from CZK 8.967 billion in the same month last year, a report from the countryʼs statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Image by Pixabay

In September, the trade surplus was CZK 35.385 billion. Exports rose 5.6% annually in October and imports fell 1.7%.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports and imports increased by 4.7% and 3.4% respectively, in October.