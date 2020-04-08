Czech trade surplus increases in February

BBJ

The Czech Republic’s trade surplus increased to CZK 22.36 billion (EUR 811.3 million) in February from CZK 16.14 bln in the same month a year ago, data from the Czech Statistical Office shows. In January, the trade surplus was CZK 17.17 bln.

Photo by Maciej Schulz/Shutterstock.com

Exports rose 0.7% annually in February, while imports declined by some 2.9%.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports increased 1.6% in February and imports remained unchanged, the Prague-based CZSO revealed on April 6.