Czech trade surplus increases in February

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Czech Republic’s trade surplus increased to CZK 22.36 billion (EUR 811.3 million) in February from CZK 16.14 bln in the same month a year ago, data from the Czech Statistical Office shows. In January, the trade surplus was CZK 17.17 bln.
Exports rose 0.7% annually in February, while imports declined by some 2.9%.
On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports increased 1.6% in February and imports remained unchanged, the Prague-based CZSO revealed on April 6.
scroll for moreall times CET
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
KCG Partners Law Firm
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben