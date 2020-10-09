Czech trade surplus down in August

remember me
Czech Republic trade surplus fell to CZK 7.614 billion (EUR 281 million) in August from CZK 9.233 billion in the same month last year, data from the countryʼs statistics agency showed on Wednesday.
In July, the trade surplus was CZK 14.353 billion. Exports declined 5.4% annually in August and imports fell 4.9%. On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports and imports decreased by 2.7% and 0.2%, respectively, in August.
