Czech Television will not have to apologize to Agrofert for reporting, court rules

 BBJ
 Friday, September 18, 2020, 08:36

Czech Television will not have to issue an apology to Agrofert for connecting the company to the dismissal of the director of the Pribram Financial Administration, the Municipal Court in Prague has ruled, Czech Radio reports. The verdict is not yet final and Agrofert can appeal to the High Court in Prague. 

Czech Prime Minister Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Photo by Belish / Shutterstock.com

Agrofert, the company founded by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who has since placed it in trust funds, originally issued a lawsuit against Czech Television, stating that the station’s reports, broadcast as part of the Reportéři ČT program last year, had damaged the company’s reputation.

However, the judge ruled that many members of the public had already noted before that Babiš was the owner of Agrofert at the time that he was finance minister and therefore that it was fair for the reporters to make such a connection, Czech Radio reported on September 16.

 

 

