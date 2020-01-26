About 67% of adults in the Czech Republic believe same-sex couples should be able to marry, according to a poll conducted by the Median agency in November and December, Czech Radio reports.

Photo by Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com

That represents a slight increase in public support for letting gays and lesbians marry, rather than just have registered partnerships.

Nearly 78% of respondents agreed homosexuals should be able to adopt a child of their partners, and 62% that they should be able to adopt children from institutional care.

Last year, 15% of respondents polled by Media were firmly against legislation allowing same-sex marriages, up from 10% in 2018.

Forty-six MPs from six different political groups last year submitted an amendment to the Civil Code that would permit same-sex marriages, Czech Radio notes.