The Czech state has taken over the new toll system for trucks covering some 2,300 kilometers from subcontractor CzechToll, the Ministry of Transport confirmed, Czech Radio reports.

Photo by Aleksandr Shnuryk/Shutterstock.com

The construction of the satellite-controlled toll system, due to go into operation on December 1, has thus far cost CZK 2.3 billion (approximately EUR 90.2 million).

The government is concerned about possible chronic traffic bottlenecks, as not all freight forwarders have registered their vehicles, Czech Radio said on Monday.