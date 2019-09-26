Czech Sebre Holding to invest EUR 150 mln in Belgrade

BBJ

Czech real estate developer Sebre Holding plans to invest some EUR 150 million in the construction of a residential and office complex in Serbia’s capital Belgrade, Czech daily E15 reported on Tuesday.

A residential and office complex is planned around the Dorćol marina on the Danube in Belgade. Photo by TinnitusDoll/Shutterstock.com

The investor plans to launch the construction of the complex, to be located in the Dorćol neighborhood in Belgrade, on an area of 4.5 hectares on the Danube river coast, in a year and a half, news site SeeNews quoted E15 as saying.

According to Wikipedia, Dorćol is located along the right bank of the rive, and is one of the oldest surviving neighborhoods in the capital. Known for its urban charm, the area has undergone an artistic revival since the 2000s.

Earlier this month, the Belgrade city government sold the land, including the Dorćol marina, to Sebreʼs Serbian unit, MD Investments 2000, for EUR 32 million.

“This is the most attractive plot in Belgrade,” E5 quoted the director of MD Investments 2000, Peter Dajko, as saying.