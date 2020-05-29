Czech scientists successfully test potential lyme disease vaccine

Scientists from the Biology Center of the Czech Academy of Sciences in České Budějovice have successfully tested a potential new vaccine that could be used to treat lyme disease, reports Czech Radio.

Graphic by Double Brain / Shutterstock.com

The treatment, developed by pharmaceutical researcher Sanofi, currently holds a 100% success rate in treating the illness. The results of the tests were published earlier this month in the NPJ Vaccines journal.

Lyme disease is an illness transferred by ticks. In the Czech Republic alone, around 4,000 people a year are diagnosed with the sickness, Czech Radio says.