Czech retail trade growth slows in August

BBJ

Retail sales in Czech Republic increased 3.7% year-on-year in August, easing from a 7.0% rise in the previous month, the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) said in a statement Tuesday.

Sales in retail trade adjusted for calendar effects increased by 4.6%, annually in August. Sales slowed for food, beverages & tobacco (1% vs 4.1% in July); auto fuel (4% vs 7.5%) and non-food products (6.6% vs 10.5%).

On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted sales in retail trade increased by 0.1%, month-on-month after an upwardly revised 0.2% drop in July.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in the Czech Republic came in at 2.7% in September, the same as in the previous month and in line with market expectations, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs reported, as cited by Trading Economics. The number of unemployed decreased by 2,882 from a month earlier to 201,907.