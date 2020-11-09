Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Czech retail sales rise in September

 Regional Today
 Monday, November 9, 2020, 08:30

The Czech Republicʼs retail sales grew in September after falling in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed last week.

Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 0.4% annually in September, after a 0.1% fall in August. Economists had expected a 0.6% rise.

In July, sales rose 2.9%. On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 1.0% yearly in September. On a monthly basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in September. 

 

 

Related articles