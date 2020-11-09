Czech retail sales rise in September

remember me
The Czech Republicʼs retail sales grew in September after falling in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed last week.
Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 0.4% annually in September, after a 0.1% fall in August. Economists had expected a 0.6% rise.
In July, sales rose 2.9%. On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 1.0% yearly in September. On a monthly basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in September.
