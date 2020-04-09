Czech retail sales growth slows in February

The Czech Republic’s retail sales grew at a softer pace in February, the latest data from the Prague-based Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed April 7.

Retail sales increased a working-day adjusted climbed 3.9% annually in February, after a 4.9% rise in January. In December, retail sales grew 4%.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 7.4% year-on-year in February, following a 5% rise in the previous month. On a month-on-month basis, retail sales remained unchanged in February.

Sales of non-food goods gained 0.5% monthly in February, while sales of automotive fuel decreased 2.1%, CZSO said.