Czech retail sales growth slows in August

 Monday, October 12, 2020, 08:30

The Czech Republicʼs retail sales growth slowed in August, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed last week.

Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 1.6% annually in August, after a 1.8% growth in July.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales remained unchanged yearly in August.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in August.

Sales of food grew 0.8%, while those of non-food goods fell 0.2%. Sales of automotive fuel decreased 0.2%.

 

 

