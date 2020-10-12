Czech retail sales growth slows in August

remember me
The Czech Republicʼs retail sales growth slowed in August, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed last week.
Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 1.6% annually in August, after a 1.8% growth in July.
On an unadjusted basis, retail sales remained unchanged yearly in August.
On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in August.
Sales of food grew 0.8%, while those of non-food goods fell 0.2%. Sales of automotive fuel decreased 0.2%.
