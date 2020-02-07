Czech retail sales grew at a faster pace in December, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed Wednesday. Sales adjusted for calendar effects advanced 3.9% annually, following a 3.7% rise in November.

At the same time, unadjusted retail sales increased by 4.8% year-on-year, faster than the 2.9% rise seen in November. On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 0.4%.

Sales of food gained 1.2% and automotive fuel sales gained 0.7%. Meanwhile, non-food sales were down 0.2%. In the whole year of 2019, retail sales increased 4.8%, the CZSO said.