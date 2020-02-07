remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Czech retail sales grew at a faster pace in December, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed Wednesday. Sales adjusted for calendar effects advanced 3.9% annually, following a 3.7% rise in November.
At the same time, unadjusted retail sales increased by 4.8% year-on-year, faster than the 2.9% rise seen in November. On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 0.4%.
Sales of food gained 1.2% and automotive fuel sales gained 0.7%. Meanwhile, non-food sales were down 0.2%. In the whole year of 2019, retail sales increased 4.8%, the CZSO said.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben