Czech retail sales grow in May

Regional Today

The Czech Republic’s retail sales grew in May, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows. Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 2% annually in May, after a 10.7% decline in April.

Photo by andriano.cz / Shutterstock.com

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales declined 0.7% year-on-year in May. Economists had expected a 6.5% fall.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 11.6% in May.

Sales of automotive fuel accelerated 20.5% in May. Sales of food grew 17.7% and those of non-food goods gained by 2%. Customers continued to purchase the goods mostly over the internet in May, CZSO said on July 8.