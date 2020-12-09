Czech retail sales fall in October

remember me
The Czech retail sales fell in October, figures from the Prague-based Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed this week.
Retail sales fell by a working-day adjusted 0.2% annually in October, after remaining unchanged in September. In August, sales had climbed 1.5%. On an unadjusted basis, retail sales fell 0.9% yearly in October.
On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in October. Sales of food grew 3.2%, while sales of non-food goods declined 3.9%. Sales of automotive fuel decreased 8.8%.
