Czech retail sales fall in June

The Czech Republicʼs retail sales fell in June after rising in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Wednesday.

Photo by STEKLO / Shutterstock.com

Retail sales fell by a working-day adjusted 2.0% annually in June, after a 0.8% rise in May. In April, sales declined 10.8%.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales remained unchanged year-on-year in June.

Economists had expected a 3.6% rise. On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in June.

Sales of automotive fuel increased 7.6% in June. Sales of food fell 0.3% and those of non-food goods declined by 0.7%.