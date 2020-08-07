Your cart

Czech retail sales fall in June

 Regional Today
 Friday, August 7, 2020, 10:30

The Czech Republicʼs retail sales fell in June after rising in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Wednesday.

Photo by STEKLO / Shutterstock.com

Retail sales fell by a working-day adjusted 2.0% annually in June, after a 0.8% rise in May. In April, sales declined 10.8%.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales remained unchanged year-on-year in June.

Economists had expected a 3.6% rise. On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in June.

Sales of automotive fuel increased 7.6% in June. Sales of food fell 0.3% and those of non-food goods declined by 0.7%. 

 

 

