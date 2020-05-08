Czech retail sales drop in March

BBJ

The Czech Republic’s retail sales dropped in March, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows. Retail sales fell by working-day adjusted 9.3% annually in March, after a 3.5% rise in February.

Shopping in Brno, Czech Republic. Photo by Kojin / Shutterstock.com

In January, retail sales grew 4.9%. On an unadjusted basis, retail sales fell 8.9% year-on-year in March. Economists had expected a 9% fall. On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 12.2% in March.

Sales of automotive fuel dropped by 15.8% and those of non-food goods declined by 22.7%. Meanwhile, sales of food increased by 3.2%. Sales were influenced by measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which led many stores with mostly non-food goods to close or limit their operation, the Prague-based agency said.

The most significant annual decrease in sales occurred in stores with clothing, footwear and leather goods by 64.9%, the CZSO said on May 6.