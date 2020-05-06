Czech researchers looking for coronavirus in wastewater

BBJ

Czech researchers are looking for traces of the coronavirus in wastewater, after its presence in sewage was detected in Austria, the Netherlands and the United States, Český rozhlas (ČRo or Czech Radio) reports.

Photo by Phonix_a Pk.sarote / Shutterstock.com

Studies abroad suggest that the virus is present in excrement even during the incubation period of infected individuals.

Higher concentrations of the virus in wastewater correspond to a higher number of infected people who contribute to the sewer system in the given area, providing a cheap and reliable early warning system of approaching outbreaks.

Czech researchers are testing samples from 17 wastewater plants around the country, serving some 700,000 inhabitants, Czech Radio added.