The Czech Republic will increase its contribution to the NATO budget by about 10% as of next year, Czech Radio said, quoting the state news agency ČTK, citing defense ministry sources.

Photo by flickr.com/Nicolas Raymond

The country is currently contributing CZK 580 million (some EUR 22.71 mln) and should pay around CZK 620 million as of 2020.

Member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation agreed to increase their individual contributions after the United States, which had been contributing the lion’s share for years, announced it would be lowering its input.

The funding of the alliance and defense spending will be the main focus of an upcoming NATO summit in London in the coming days, Czech Radio noted.