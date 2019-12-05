The Czech Republic should consider prohibiting physical punishment of children, ombudswoman Anna Šabatová said at a conference marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Asked to comment on that statement by the Czech News Agency, the Government Commissioner for Human Rights Helena Válková said she would be in favor of the prohibition, depending on its legal formulation.
Currently the use of physical punishment on children is completely prohibited in 23 EU states, Czech Radio said on Tuesday.