Czech Republic real wages rise the least since 2013

The average real monthly wages in the Czech Republic increased 1.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, the smallest gain since a decline in 2013, the Prague-based Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) has said.
Nominal wages rose by 5% to CZK 34,077 (EUR 1,279) and prices went up 3.6%. The median wage was CZK 29,333 (EUR 1,100) and increased by 5.8% year-on-year.
The male median wage reached CZK 31,790 and the female median wage was CZK 26,723. Eighty percent of employees earned wages of between CZK 15,761 and CZK 53,850, CZSO explained on June 4.
