Czech Republic factory activity rises in October

 Regional Today
 Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 14:30

The IHS Markit Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI increased to 51.9 in October of 2020 from 50.7 in September, pointing to the second straight month of growth in factory activity and the highest in two years, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

Image by Pixabay

The rate of expansion in new business was the sharpest in just over two years, with export orders rising the most since June of 2018.

Subsequently, manufacturers increased their workforce numbers, albeit only fractionally. Meanwhile, firms were less upbeat regarding the outlook for output over the coming 12 months, with the degree of confidence slipping to a four-month low. 

 

 

