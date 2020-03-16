Czech Rep shut borders to travelers from 15 countries

remember me
The Czech Republic has closed its borders to travelers crossing from Germany and Austria and is also banning the entry of foreigners coming from other risky countries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced, according to news wire Reuters.
Czechs have also been barred from travelling to those countries, and to and from other countries deemed risky, effective from midnight on Friday).
The full list includes other European Union members Belgium, Britain, Denmark, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, and also China, Iran, Korea, Norway and Switzerland, Reuters reported.
