REICO investiční společnost České spořitelny a.s. has acquired the industrial park Dubnica II in Slovakia from Invest4SEE Investment Holding GmbH, ASB Group, the adviser on the deal, said.

Coat of arms of the city of Dubnica nad Vahom, Slovakia. Photo by Shutterstock.com

The 16,600 sqm warehouse center is fully leased by grocery retailer Lidl and automotive suppliers AAF and Leoni. Park Dubnica, situated in western Slovakia (143 km northeast of Bratislava), is a new logistics center built in 2018; its first stage has a total of almost 107,000 sqm.

Reico investiční acquired the earlier phase, Dubnica I, in March 2018 on behalf of the ČS nemovitostní fond, its first prime industrial asset in Slovakia.

The tenant base consists of companies such as the German corporation Continental, Swiss transportation and logistics company Kuehne+Nagel, and the Dutch brewery group Heinekel.

Invest4SEE is currently preparing to build another stage, which is to comprise 10,000 sqm and an R&D center, ASB said on December 6.