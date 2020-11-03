Your cart

Czech Q3 GDP growth above forecast

 Regional Today
 Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 14:30

The Czech economy advanced by 6.2% in the July-September period, compared with a record contraction of 8.7% in the previous quarter, preliminary estimate by the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show.

Photo by Janusz Pienkowski / Shutterstock.com

It was the strongest expansion on record, following the unprecedented economic blow caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the second quarter. Analysts expected a 5% growth.

Year-on-year, the countryʼs gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 5.8% in the third quarter, after plunging 10.8% in the previous quarter, dragged down by a decrease in capital formation and by lower household consumption.

 

 

