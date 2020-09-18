Your cart

Czech producer prices fall further in August

 BBJ
 Friday, September 18, 2020, 14:30

The Czech Republic’s producer prices declined for the fifth straight month in August, according to the latest figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO). 

Photo by g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

The industrial producer price index (PPI) decreased 0.5% year-on-year in August, following a 0.1% decline in July. Prices for mining and quarrying declined 3.5% annually in August and manufacturing cost fell 2.%. Prices for energy and intermediate goods fell by 1.8% and 2.6%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 7.9%. Prices for water supply and food, beverages and tobacco, rose by 6.4% and 1.5%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.3% in August, largely due to a rise in prices for coke, refined petroleum products, CZSO said on September 16.

 

 

