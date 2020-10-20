Czech producer prices decline slows in September

Regional Today

The Czech Republicʼs producer prices declined at a softer pace in September, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed last week.

The industrial producer price index decreased 0.4% year-on-year in September, following a 0.5% decline in August.

Prices for mining and quarrying declined 3.7% annually in September and manufacturing cost fell 1.9%.

Prices for energy and intermediate goods fell by 2.8% and 1.8%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 7.7%.

Prices for water supply and food, beverages and tobacco, rose by 6.4% and 1.0%, respectively. On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2% in September.