Czech producer prices decline slows in July

Regional Today

The Czech Republic’s producer prices declined at a softer pace in July, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Monday.

The industrial producer price index decreased 0.1% year-on-year in July, following a 0.3% decline in June.

Prices for mining and quarrying declined 3.5% annually in July and manufacturing cost fell 1.6%.

Prices for energy and intermediate goods fell by 1.7% and 2.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 7.7%.

Prices for water supply and food, beverages and tobacco, rose by 6.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.1% in July, largely due to a rise in prices for coke, refined petroleum products.