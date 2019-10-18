Czech producer price inflation slows in September

BBJ

Czech producer price inflation slowed in September, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index (PPI) climbed 1.9% year-on-year in September, after 2.1% rise in August and July. That was in line with economists’ expectation.

Among the main components, price of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 7.7% annually in September, and those of mining and quarrying and manufactured goods rose 6.6% and 0.6%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1% in September, CZSO said.