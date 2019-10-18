Your cart

Czech producer price inflation slows in September

 BBJ
 Friday, October 18, 2019, 13:26

Czech producer price inflation slowed in September, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Wednesday. 

The producer price index (PPI) climbed 1.9% year-on-year in September, after 2.1% rise in August and July. That was in line with economists’ expectation.

Among the main components, price of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 7.7% annually in September, and those of mining and quarrying and manufactured goods rose 6.6% and 0.6%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1% in September, CZSO said.

 

 

