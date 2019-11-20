Czech producer price inflation eased in October, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show.

The producer price index rose 0.9% year-on-year in October, after a 1.9% increase in September.

Among the main components, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 7.5% annually in October and those of mining and quarrying, and water supply rose by 3.6% and 2.9%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing goods declined by 0.4%. Non-durable consumer goods prices rose 3.7% year-on-year.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.3% in October, CZSO said on November 18.