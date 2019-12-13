The population of the Czech Republic grew by more than 30,000 over the first nine months of this year to 10.69 million, the Czech Statistics Office (CZSO) has announced.

Graphic by Aha-Soft/Shutterstock.com

As in recent years, the number was driven by immigration, mainly from Ukraine and Slovakia.

More people were born than died during the first nine months of 2019, but both of the figures were lower than in the same period last year.

The number of Prague citizens increased by 10.056 to 1.319 million, CZSO said on December 12.