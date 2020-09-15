Czech population growth slower than in recent years

BBJ

The population of the Czech Republic increased by 5,200 people in the first half of this year to reach 10.699 million, a rate of growth significantly lower than in previous years, according to the Czech Statistical Office.

Photo by andriano.cz / Shutterstock.com

The lower year-on-year population increase was mainly due to a lower net migration, but partly also due to a more significant natural decrease.

The number of deaths in the first half of 2020 exceeded the number of live births by 3,100. A total of 53,800 children were born alive in the months of January to June, almost 1,900 fewer than in the first half of 2019.

The decline reflects changes in the age structure, when the numerically weak generations of women born in the 1990s have been moving to the age of highest fertility.

According to preliminary data, a total of 26,400 people immigrated to the Czech Republic in the first half of 2020, which was 5,700 fewer in annual terms. Meanwhile, the number of emigrants increased by 7,000 to 18,100 during the period, CZSO said.