Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

The Czech Republic’s inflation rose in November to its highest level since late 2012, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows.

Photo by pelfophoto/Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.1% year-on-year in November, following a 2.7% rise in both October and September. The annual inflation rate was the highest since October 2012, the Prague-based statistics agency said.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.4% annually in November and those of housing, water, energy, fuel rose by 5%.

Meanwhile, prices for post and telecommunication, and clothing and footwear declined by 4.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3% in November CZSO said on December 10.

 

 

Related articles