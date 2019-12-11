The Czech Republic’s inflation rose in November to its highest level since late 2012, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.1% year-on-year in November, following a 2.7% rise in both October and September. The annual inflation rate was the highest since October 2012, the Prague-based statistics agency said.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.4% annually in November and those of housing, water, energy, fuel rose by 5%.

Meanwhile, prices for post and telecommunication, and clothing and footwear declined by 4.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3% in November CZSO said on December 10.