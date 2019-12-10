Czech MPs have approved plans for the government to draft an amendment to the food and consumer protection acts to impose steep fines on retailers selling “dual quality” food and other products, Czech Radio reports.

Chamber of Deputies of Parliament of Czech Republic during meeting in Prague. File photo by yakub88/Shutterstock.com

If signed into law, retailers who sell inferior quality products that appear to be the same as superior ones sold elsewhere in the EU could be fined up to CZK 50 million (some EUR 1.96 mln).

The Czech Republic has long pushed for the EU to ban “dual quality” product sales, arguing that the single market should not have de facto double standards.

Currently, for example, the same brand of frozen fish fingers sold in Germany may have 20% more actual fish (i.e. fewer fillers, such as breadcrumbs) than the version sold in the Czech Republic.

Under EU law, if the packing accurately lists the ingredients or contents, the practice is legal, Czech Radio notes.