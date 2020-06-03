Czech ministries move to quash corona-conspiracies

BBJ

The Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade and that of Regional Development have issued a joint statement dismissing the conspiracy theories that claim 5G technology helps transmit the coronavirus, Czech Radio reports.

Photo by Marta DM / Shutterstock.com

The statement said the information circulating on social networks is complete nonsense and there is no credible scientific evidence for such a link.

The ministries of the interior and health have also issued statements refuting the connection between 5G and coronavirus and condemning the spread of fake news and scaremongering in connection with the pandemic, Czech Radio says.