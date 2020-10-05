Czech manufacturing sector recovers in September

Regional Today

The Czech Republicʼs manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in nearly two years in September, survey data from IHS Markit showed last week.

The headline manufacturing Purchasing Managersʼ Index, or PMI, rose to 50.7 in September from 49.1 in August.

The index expanded for the first time since November 2018 and rose for the fifth straight month. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. New sales expanded for the first time in nearly two years in September and new exports increased. Total new order inflows were boosted with the rise in new export orders.

Backlogs of work decreased further in September and the number of workforces were reduced with employment falling at the slowest rate since June last year. The degree of optimism rose to the highest since October 2018 and the level of positive sentiment was below the series average.

Input prices continued to rise in September, though the rate of inflation eased in the current eight-month sequence. Selling prices were reduced in an effort to further boost sales.