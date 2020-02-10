Unemployment in the Czech Republic rose to 3.1% in January, up from 2.9% in December, Czech Radio reported citing data released by the country’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MPSV).
The number of people without job rose by 14.490 to 230.000 in January. It is still, however, the lowest January unemployment figure since 1997. A year earlier, the jobless rate was higher at 3.3%.
According to labor market experts, a rise in the number of unemployed is a typical phenomenon at the start of the year when employers effect lay-offs of people with fixed-term contracts or private entrepreneurs close their businesses, Czech Radio said.