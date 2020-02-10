Unemployment in the Czech Republic rose to 3.1% in January, up from 2.9% in December, Czech Radio reported citing data released by the country’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MPSV).

Photo by Novikov Aleksey/Shutterstock.com

The number of people without job rose by 14.490 to 230.000 in January. It is still, however, the lowest January unemployment figure since 1997. A year earlier, the jobless rate was higher at 3.3%.

According to labor market experts, a rise in the number of unemployed is a typical phenomenon at the start of the year when employers effect lay-offs of people with fixed-term contracts or private entrepreneurs close their businesses, Czech Radio said.