The unemployment rate in the Czech Republic increased to 2.9% in December from 2.6% in the previous month, data from the Czech Labor Office, cited by the Czech Radio, showed on January 9.
It was the highest jobless rate since last March as the number of unemployed rose to 216,000 from 197,000 a month earlier.
According to the report, the lowest unemployment rate was in Prague, with 1.9%, while the highest number of unemployed, 4.4%, was registered in the region of Moravia-Silesia, Czech Radio added.
