Czech jobless rate edges down in February

BBJ

The unemployment rate in the Czech Republic dropped to 3% in February from 3.1% in the previous month, Czech Radio reported on March 9, citing the Labor Office.

Photo by Max Dallocco/Shutterstock.com

The number of unemployed decreased to 227,000, the lowest February figure since 1997, from 230,000 a month earlier. A year ago, the jobless rate was 3.2%.

In the Prague region, unemployment stood at 1.9%, as usual the lowest level in the country. The Moravian-Silesian region, however, had the highest level of unemployment at 4.6%, Czech Radio said.