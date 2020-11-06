Czech jobless rate drops marginally in October

Regional Today

The unemployment rate in the Czech Republic edged down to 3.7% in October of 2020 from 3.8% in the prior month, the Czech Radio reported citing data published by the countryʼs labor authority.

Photo by Fizkes / Shutterstock.com

According to the report, the number of unemployed persons fell to 271,685 in October from 277,015 in the previous month, but remained well above pre-pandemic levels. A year ago, the jobless rate was lower at 2.6%.