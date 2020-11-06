Czech jobless rate drops marginally in October

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The unemployment rate in the Czech Republic edged down to 3.7% in October of 2020 from 3.8% in the prior month, the Czech Radio reported citing data published by the countryʼs labor authority.
According to the report, the number of unemployed persons fell to 271,685 in October from 277,015 in the previous month, but remained well above pre-pandemic levels. A year ago, the jobless rate was lower at 2.6%.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben