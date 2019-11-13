Czech inflation steady in October

BBJ

The Czech Republic’s consumer price inflation remained stable in October, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows .

Photo by Wright Studio/Shutterstock

The consumer price index rose 2.7% year-on-year in October, the same as seen in September. In August, inflation was 2.9%.

Prices for housing, water, energy and fuel grew by 4.9% annually in October and those of restaurant and hotels, and education rose by 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.8%, and health and transport costs climbed 3% and 0.3%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for post and telecommunication, and clothing and footwear fell by 1.0% and 0.8%, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5% in October, CZSO said on Monday.