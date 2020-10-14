Czech inflation slows in September

Regional Today

The Czech consumer price inflation eased marginally in September, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed this week.

Image by shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.2% year-on-year in September, after a 3.3% increase in August. Prices for restaurants and hotels, and clothing and footwear rose by 4.7% and 4.6%, respectively. Cost for food and non-alcoholic beverages and miscellaneous goods and services increased by 3.4%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 3.5% and transport cost remained unchanged. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.6% in September.

Separate data from the Prague-based office showed that the import prices fell 2.9% annually in August, following a 1.4% decline in July. Export prices fell 0.5% yearly in August, after a 1.2% increase in the previous month.