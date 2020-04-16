Your cart

Czech inflation slows in March

 BBJ
 Thursday, April 16, 2020, 14:30

Inflation in the Czech Republic slowed in March, according to the latest figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO). The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.4% year-on-year in March, after a 3.7% increase in February. 

Photo by Savvapanf Photo/Shutterstock.com

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.4% annually in March and those of restaurants and hotels, and clothing and footwear increased by 5.5% and 4.9%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication grouping declined by 4.7%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1% in March, CZSO said on April 14.

 

 

