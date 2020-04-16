Czech inflation slows in March

Inflation in the Czech Republic slowed in March, according to the latest figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO). The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.4% year-on-year in March, after a 3.7% increase in February.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.4% annually in March and those of restaurants and hotels, and clothing and footwear increased by 5.5% and 4.9%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication grouping declined by 4.7%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1% in March, CZSO said on April 14.