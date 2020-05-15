Czech inflation slows in April

The Czech Republic’s inflation eased in April, largely led by a fall in transport costs, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows.

Photo by xtock / Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.2% year-on-year in April, after a 3.4% increase in March. Economists had expected a 3.1% rise.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 7.8% annually in April. Prices of restaurants and hotels, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 5.1% and 4.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 4.9% and transport cost fell 3.8%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2% in April.

Separate data from the Prague-based statistical office showed that the import prices fell 0.3% annually in March, following a 3.2% decline in February.

Export prices rose 1.1% yearly in March, after a 3.2% decline in the previous month. On a monthly basis, import prices rose 2.9% in March and export prices increased 4.1%, CZSO said on May 13.