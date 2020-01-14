The Czech Republic’s inflation rose in December, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on January 13.

Photo by Papuchalka - kaelaimages/Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index rose 3.2% year-on-year in December, following a 3.1% increase in November. Prices for housing, water, energy and fuel grew by 5.1% annually in December.

Those of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and prices in restaurants and hotels rose by 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 4.1%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2% in December. The average inflation rate for 2019 was 2.8%, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than that in 2018.

In a separate report from the Prague-based statistics agency showed that retail sales rose a calendar adjusted 3.7% year-on-year in November, after a 4.6% increase in October.

Sales of non-food goods grew 7.4% annually in November. Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages and tobacco, and those of automotive fuels in specialized stores fell by 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 2.9% yr/yr in November, after a 3.4% increase in the previous month. On month, the seasonally adjusted retail sales edged up 0.1% in November, the CZSO said.