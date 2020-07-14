Your cart

Czech inflation rises further in June

 Regional Today
 Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 12:30

The Czech consumer price inflation rose in June after easing in the previous month, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows. 

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.3% year-on-year in June, after a 2.9% increase in May. In April, inflation was 3.2%.

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 9.6% annually in June. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and restaurants and hotels gained by 5.4% and 5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 4.1% and transport cost fell 2.6%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6% in May.

Separate data from the Prague-based statistical agency showed that the import prices fell 0.7% annually in May, reversing a 0.7% rise in April. Export prices grew 2.8% yearly in May, following a 3.1% increase in the previous month.

On month, import prices fell 1.1% in May and export prices decreased 0.1%, CZSO said on July 10.

 

 

