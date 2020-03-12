Czech inflation increases in February

BBJ

The Czech Republic’s inflation increased in February, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on March 10. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.7% year-on-year in February, following a 3.6% increase in January.

Photo by Wright Studio/Shutterstock

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.5% annually in February and those of clothing and footwear, and housing, water, energy and fuel grew by 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 3.8%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3% in February, the Prague-based CZSO said.