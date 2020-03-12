Your cart

Czech inflation increases in February

 Thursday, March 12, 2020, 14:35

The Czech Republic’s inflation increased in February, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on March 10. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.7% year-on-year in February, following a 3.6% increase in January.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.5% annually in February and those of clothing and footwear, and housing, water, energy and fuel grew by 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 3.8%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3% in February, the Prague-based CZSO said.

 

 

