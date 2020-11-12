Czech inflation eases in October

Regional Today

The Czech consumer price inflation eased in October, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.9% year-on-year in October, after a 3.2% increase in September. Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 9.4% yearly in October and those of restaurants and hotels, and clothing and footwear rose by 4.4%. Cost for clothing and footwear, as well as restaurants and hotels increased by 4.2% and 4.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 3.2%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2% in October. Separate data from the Prague-based office showed that the import prices fell 1.3% annually in September, following a 2.9% decline in August.

Export prices rose 0.9% yearly in September, after a 0.5% fall in the previous month. On a monthly basis, import prices and export prices rose by 1.9%, each in September.