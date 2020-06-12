Czech inflation eases in May

The Czech consumer price inflation eased less-than-expected in May, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.9% year-on-year in May, after a 3.2% increase in April. Economists had expected a 2.6% rise.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.3% annually in May. Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and housing, water, energy, fuel increased by 5.8% and 3.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 4.1% and transport cost fell 3.9%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4% in May.

Separate data from the Prague-based agency showed that the import prices rose 0.7% annually in April, after a 0.3% decline in March. Export prices grew 3.1% on a yearly basis in April, following a 1.1% increase in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, import prices rose 1.7% in April and export prices increased 2.2%, CZSO said on June 10.